The hidden health benefit of a positive mindset revealed
- Scientists have discovered that people who trained their brains to foster positive thoughts post-vaccination produced more protective antibodies.
- The study suggests a link between the brain's reward system, specifically the ventral tegmental area (VTA), and the human immune response.
- Participants were taught to intentionally increase VTA activity using mental strategies, with real-time feedback from fMRI scans.
- Those who maintained higher VTA activity exhibited a greater increase in protective antibodies following a hepatitis vaccine.
- These findings offer insights into the biological mechanisms of the placebo effect and could inform strategies for enhancing vaccine effectiveness.