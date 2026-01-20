Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The hidden health benefit of a positive mindset revealed

COVID Vaccine Secretly Boosts Cancer Survival, Study Finds
  • Scientists have discovered that people who trained their brains to foster positive thoughts post-vaccination produced more protective antibodies.
  • The study suggests a link between the brain's reward system, specifically the ventral tegmental area (VTA), and the human immune response.
  • Participants were taught to intentionally increase VTA activity using mental strategies, with real-time feedback from fMRI scans.
  • Those who maintained higher VTA activity exhibited a greater increase in protective antibodies following a hepatitis vaccine.
  • These findings offer insights into the biological mechanisms of the placebo effect and could inform strategies for enhancing vaccine effectiveness.
