Here’s how alcohol impacts your gut health
- Alcohol affects gut transit time, with high-concentration drinks like whisky slowing stomach movement, while lower-concentration beverages such as wine can speed it up.
- Chronic alcohol consumption accelerates small bowel transit, often resulting in diarrhoea and reduced absorption of essential nutrients, including carbohydrates, proteins, and fats.
- Acute heavy drinking, such as binge drinking, can lead to constipation by delaying small bowel transit, which increases water absorption and produces harder stools.
- Studies show binge drinking is linked to harder, Type 1 stools and alterations in gut bacteria, although it can still trigger diarrhoea in individuals with irritable bowel syndrome.
- To mitigate alcohol-related bowel issues, it is advised to limit intake, stay hydrated, eat before drinking, and avoid mixing alcohol with caffeine if prone to diarrhoea; persistent or alarming symptoms warrant medical consultation.