Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Here’s how alcohol impacts your gut health

Consuming alcohol can cause constipation
Consuming alcohol can cause constipation (Getty/iStock)
  • Alcohol affects gut transit time, with high-concentration drinks like whisky slowing stomach movement, while lower-concentration beverages such as wine can speed it up.
  • Chronic alcohol consumption accelerates small bowel transit, often resulting in diarrhoea and reduced absorption of essential nutrients, including carbohydrates, proteins, and fats.
  • Acute heavy drinking, such as binge drinking, can lead to constipation by delaying small bowel transit, which increases water absorption and produces harder stools.
  • Studies show binge drinking is linked to harder, Type 1 stools and alterations in gut bacteria, although it can still trigger diarrhoea in individuals with irritable bowel syndrome.
  • To mitigate alcohol-related bowel issues, it is advised to limit intake, stay hydrated, eat before drinking, and avoid mixing alcohol with caffeine if prone to diarrhoea; persistent or alarming symptoms warrant medical consultation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in