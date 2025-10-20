More than 740 jobs at risk as Pizza Hut closes restaurants across UK
- Pizza Hut UK's dine-in restaurant business has entered administration, leading to a rescue deal for a portion of its operations.
- The deal has secured the future of 64 Pizza Hut sites and approximately 1,277 workers across the UK; 68 venues will close.
- This pre-packaged administration involved the acquisition of the dine-in operations by Yum! III (UK) Limited, a subsidiary of American food outlet operator Yum! Brands, Inc.
- Despite the rescue, over 740 jobs are at risk as a further 75 dine-in restaurants were not included in the last-minute agreement.
- FTI has been appointed as administrators for DC London Pie Limited, a franchisee that had only acquired the chain's restaurants from insolvency less than a year prior.