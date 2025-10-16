Pinterest combats ‘AI slop’ with brand new feature
- Pinterest has introduced a new feature enabling users to limit the amount of generative artificial intelligence (AI) images they encounter on the platform.
- This move follows a surge of criticism from users who expressed frustration over the proliferation of AI-generated content.
- Individuals can now adjust their preferences within the app’s settings, specifically under the ‘refine your recommendations’ tab, to toggle AI content on or off.
- The functionality is currently accessible to Android and desktop users, with a rollout to iOS devices anticipated in the coming weeks.
- Pinterest stated that these tools are designed to offer its community greater control over their in-app experience, addressing concerns about the growing prevalence of AI-generated material.