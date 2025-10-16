Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Pinterest combats ‘AI slop’ with brand new feature

Pinterest introduces wellness activities to support mental health of users
  • Pinterest has introduced a new feature enabling users to limit the amount of generative artificial intelligence (AI) images they encounter on the platform.
  • This move follows a surge of criticism from users who expressed frustration over the proliferation of AI-generated content.
  • Individuals can now adjust their preferences within the app’s settings, specifically under the ‘refine your recommendations’ tab, to toggle AI content on or off.
  • The functionality is currently accessible to Android and desktop users, with a rollout to iOS devices anticipated in the coming weeks.
  • Pinterest stated that these tools are designed to offer its community greater control over their in-app experience, addressing concerns about the growing prevalence of AI-generated material.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in