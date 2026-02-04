Pharmaceutical giant one step closer to releasing new monthly weight loss jab
- Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced positive results from an ongoing mid-stage clinical trial for its experimental monthly weight loss jab, PF-08653944.
- Adults with obesity using the GLP-1 receptor agonist drug lost up to 12.3 per cent of their body weight over 28 weeks, with no observed plateau in weight loss.
- Pfizer's CEO, Dr. Albert Bourla, described the data as "very good," highlighting the drug's competitive profile in tolerability and efficacy as a monthly product.
- Side effects were predominantly mild or moderate, similar to other drugs in its class, with only 10 out of 108 patients discontinuing treatment due to adverse effects.
- Pfizer faces significant competition in the weight loss drug market from companies like Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Amgen, which are developing their own effective treatments.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks