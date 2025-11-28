Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Peter Kay leaves Cat Deeley squirming after he calls her out on live TV

Peter Kay stops interview to point out habit that Cat Deeley does
  • Comedian Peter Kay appeared on This Morning to announce that all profits from the final leg of his Better Late Than Never tour will be donated to 12 cancer charities.
  • During his appearance, Kay playfully called out co-host Cat Deeley for her habit of repeatedly saying 'yes' as he listed the various charities.
  • Kay paused and gave Deeley a stern look before chuckling and clarifying that his amusement was directed at her interjections, not the serious topic of cancer.
  • Cat Deeley appeared sheepish following Kay's comment regarding her presenting habit.
  • Co-host Ben Shephard supported Kay's observation, stating that this 'active listening' habit, which his wife also employs, drives him mad.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in