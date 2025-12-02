Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How eating this popular snack for four months could boost brain health

How Science Finally Solved The Mystery Of Peanut Allergies
  • Dutch researchers discovered that consuming approximately 60 unsalted, skin-roasted peanuts daily for four months enhanced brain function and memory in healthy older adults.
  • The study, conducted by Maastricht University Medical Center, reported a 3.6 percent increase in global cerebral blood flow and a 5.8 percent improvement in memory.
  • Participants, aged between 60 and 75, also experienced a decrease in blood pressure, indicating potential benefits for reducing the risk of dementia.
  • Dr. Peter Joris explained that the improved blood flow delivers vital oxygen and nutrients, thereby enhancing overall brain vascular function.
  • The positive effects are linked to nutrients such as l-arginine, unsaturated fatty acids, fiber, plant chemicals and inflammation-reducing antioxidants, including resveratrol found in peanut skin.
