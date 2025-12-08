Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Birds of a Feather co-star gives emotional update on Pauline Quirke

Birds Of A Feather star opens up on co-star Pauline Quirke's dementia
  • Linda Robson shared details of a recent visit with her former Birds of a Feather co-star Pauline Quirke, following Quirke's dementia diagnosis.
  • Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Robson stated they met for a meal three or four weeks prior, describing Quirke as 'happy' and 'really enjoying it'.
  • Robson expressed reassurance that Quirke 'was being looked after really well' during their outing.
  • Pauline Quirke was diagnosed with dementia in 2021 at the age of 61 and has since withdrawn from public life.
  • Quirke's son, Charlie, is planning an upcoming trek to raise awareness and honour his mother's life and career.
