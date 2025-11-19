Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Study reveals the worst passwords which you must change

Revealed: Hundreds of passwords linked to government departments leaked on dark web
  • A new study indicates that Gen Z demonstrates poorer password habits than older generations, often opting for simple combinations such as '12345', 'password' and ‘skibidi’.
  • The research challenges the perception that “digital natives” possess an innate understanding of cybersecurity, highlighting a lack of significant improvement in password hygiene across age groups.
  • Gen Z also experiences higher “password fatigue”, with 72 per cent admitting to reusing credentials across multiple platforms, in contrast to 42 per cent of Baby Boomers.
  • Despite their password practices, Gen Z is more likely to utilise advanced security measures, including passkeys, biometrics, and two-factor authentication.
  • Tech companies, such as Google, are advocating for a shift away from traditional passwords towards more secure and convenient modern authentication methods, which older generations are less likely to adopt as primary sign-in methods.
