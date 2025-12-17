Major European city finally launches urban cable car
- Europe's longest cable car, known as the C1 or Paris Téléphérique, has been unveiled in Paris 17 years after its initial proposal.
- The 2.8-mile service connects Metro Line 9 in Créteil to Villa Nova in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, serving the city's poorly connected south-eastern suburbs.
- Costing €138m, the cable car features 105 gondolas designed to carry over 11,000 passengers daily, with each journey taking approximately 18 minutes, significantly faster than local bus services.
- The service operates daily from 5:30 am to 11:30 pm, extending to 12:30 am on Saturdays, and is accessible with a Navigo pass or a €2 ticket.
- Officials highlighted the project as a more affordable alternative to constructing an underground Métro to link these isolated neighbourhoods.