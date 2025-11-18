Cambridge Dictionary has announced its Word of the Year. But what does it mean?
- Cambridge Dictionary has announced 'parasocial' as its Word of the Year for 2025.
- 'Parasocial' is defined as a one-sided connection an individual feels with a famous person or public figure they do not personally know.
- The selection highlights the growing trend of such relationships with celebrities, online influencers, and artificial intelligence chatbots.
- Experts, including Professor Simone Schnall, note that these relationships are redefining fandom and can lead to intense, sometimes unhealthy, bonds.
- The term, which originated in 1956, has moved from academic circles into mainstream usage, reflected by increased lookups on the Cambridge Dictionary website.