Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Cambridge Dictionary has announced its Word of the Year. But what does it mean?

'Parasocial' is defined as a one-sided connection an individual feels with a famous person or public figure they do not personally know
'Parasocial' is defined as a one-sided connection an individual feels with a famous person or public figure they do not personally know (Invision)
  • Cambridge Dictionary has announced 'parasocial' as its Word of the Year for 2025.
  • 'Parasocial' is defined as a one-sided connection an individual feels with a famous person or public figure they do not personally know.
  • The selection highlights the growing trend of such relationships with celebrities, online influencers, and artificial intelligence chatbots.
  • Experts, including Professor Simone Schnall, note that these relationships are redefining fandom and can lead to intense, sometimes unhealthy, bonds.
  • The term, which originated in 1956, has moved from academic circles into mainstream usage, reflected by increased lookups on the Cambridge Dictionary website.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in