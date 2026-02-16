Pancake Day 2026: What is Shrove Tuesday and when is it celebrated?
- Pancake Day, also known as Shrove Tuesday, will be celebrated on Tuesday 17 February in 2026, marking the day before Ash Wednesday.
- It signifies the start of Lent, a 40-day period of abstinence leading up to Easter, with pancakes traditionally eaten to use up rich ingredients like eggs and butter.
- The term “Shrove Tuesday” derives from Anglo-Saxon Christians confessing their sins and being “shriven” before the Lenten fast.
- The tradition of eating pancakes on this day has been observed in Britain since around the 16th century, with a Pancake Bell sometimes rung to signal the start of frying.
- Modern celebrations include enjoying various pancake recipes, participating in “pancake racing” and in some areas, “mob football” matches.
