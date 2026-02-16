Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Pancake Day 2026: What is Shrove Tuesday and when is it celebrated?

Why do we eat pancakes on Shrove Tuesday?
  • Pancake Day, also known as Shrove Tuesday, will be celebrated on Tuesday 17 February in 2026, marking the day before Ash Wednesday.
  • It signifies the start of Lent, a 40-day period of abstinence leading up to Easter, with pancakes traditionally eaten to use up rich ingredients like eggs and butter.
  • The term “Shrove Tuesday” derives from Anglo-Saxon Christians confessing their sins and being “shriven” before the Lenten fast.
  • The tradition of eating pancakes on this day has been observed in Britain since around the 16th century, with a Pancake Bell sometimes rung to signal the start of frying.
  • Modern celebrations include enjoying various pancake recipes, participating in “pancake racing” and in some areas, “mob football” matches.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in