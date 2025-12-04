Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New law will close ‘porch pirate’ loophole and help Americans fend off thieves

Porch pirate caught running off with package on doorbell camera in Florida
  • New Jersey Representative Josh Gottheimer has unveiled the Porch Pirate Act, aiming to make the theft of packages delivered by private carriers a federal crime.
  • Currently, federal law only protects packages delivered by the U.S. Postal Service, leaving those from private companies like FedEx or UPS vulnerable to theft without federal recourse.
  • The proposed legislation would impose federal penalties for package theft, including up to ten years in prison and fines of up to $250,000, and grant federal agencies like the FBI investigative authority.
  • Unveiled on Cyber Monday, the bill addresses the widespread issue of porch piracy, which has affected millions of Americans, with a quarter of victims never receiving refunds for stolen items.
  • Gottheimer stated that this bipartisan action seeks to protect families and streamline the definition of porch piracy, ensuring gifts and essentials reach their intended recipients.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in