Ozzy Osbourne’s grandson pays tribute to late rockstar by recreating infamous bat moment
- Kelly Osbourne's two-year-old son, Sidney, paid a Halloween tribute to his grandfather Ozzy Osbourne.
- Sidney recreated Ozzy's infamous 1982 bat-biting incident by pretending to bite the head off a cuddly toy bat in a TikTok video.
- Kelly Osbourne captioned the post, 'Learned from the greatest, Papa!', referencing the original event where Ozzy believed the bat was not real and subsequently required rabies shots.
