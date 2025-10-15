Weight loss drugs may help people drink less alcohol
- Weight loss drugs, including Ozempic and Wegovy (GLP-1s), are being explored for their potential to reduce alcohol intoxication.
- Researchers at Virginia Tech discovered that these medications slow the rate at which alcohol enters the bloodstream, resulting in a more gradual increase in blood alcohol content.
- A pilot study indicated that individuals taking GLP-1s felt less intoxicated despite consuming the same amount of alcohol, suggesting a different impact on the brain compared to rapid alcohol absorption.
- This mechanism of action is distinct from other existing medications for alcohol use disorder, which typically target the central nervous system.
- The findings support earlier research suggesting GLP-1s could help treat alcohol use disorder by diminishing the urge to drink, offering a promising new avenue for a significant public health concern.