Oprah Winfrey reveals one of her ‘biggest regrets’

Related: Oprah Winfrey apologises for her role in diet culture
  • Oprah Winfrey has expressed regret over the role she played in diet culture, revealing that speaking about her dieting efforts is now one of her “biggest regrets”.
  • In her new book, 'Enough: Your Health, Your Weight, and What It's Like To Be Free', she acknowledged she was a “major contributor” through her talk show, magazine and online channels.
  • Winfrey now views obesity as a chronic, relapsing disease rather than a moral failing, a perspective she aims to share widely.
  • She revealed she is taking a GLP-1 medication for weight management, having previously been hesitant but now embracing it as a “gift”.
  • The media mogul credits the GLP-1 medication with eliminating “food noise”' and changing her understanding of willpower regarding eating habits.
