Oprah reveals the celebrity behind her new gym workout
- Oprah Winfrey revealed that UK singer-songwriter Adele inspired her to improve her fitness.
- The 72-year-old chat show host posted an Instagram video on Thursday (29 January) showing her performing deadlifts in the gym.
- Winfrey stated she had never heard of deadlifts until she interviewed Adele.
- She began incorporating strength training into her workouts two summers and two new knee surgeries ago.
- Winfrey expressed feeling stronger and emphasised the importance of maintaining muscle as one ages.
