Oprah reveals the celebrity behind her new gym workout

Oprah Winfrey takes part in gruelling weight session
  • Oprah Winfrey revealed that UK singer-songwriter Adele inspired her to improve her fitness.
  • The 72-year-old chat show host posted an Instagram video on Thursday (29 January) showing her performing deadlifts in the gym.
  • Winfrey stated she had never heard of deadlifts until she interviewed Adele.
  • She began incorporating strength training into her workouts two summers and two new knee surgeries ago.
  • Winfrey expressed feeling stronger and emphasised the importance of maintaining muscle as one ages.
