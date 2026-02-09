Dr Amir Khan urges anyone taking omeprazole to check dosage
- Dr Amir Khan has issued a warning regarding the long-term use of omeprazole, a medication commonly prescribed for heartburn and acid reflux.
- He explained that prolonged use of omeprazole can reduce the body's ability to absorb essential nutrients such as vitamin B12, magnesium, and calcium.
- This deficiency may lead to symptoms including tiredness or an increased risk of developing weaker bones.
- Individuals who have been taking omeprazole for an extended period are advised to consider having their vitamin levels checked.
- Dr Khan emphasised that patients should never stop their medication suddenly and must always consult their GP or pharmacist with any concerns.
