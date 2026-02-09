Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dr Amir Khan urges anyone taking omeprazole to check dosage

Dr Amir Khan shares 'need to know' warning over omeprazole use
  • Dr Amir Khan has issued a warning regarding the long-term use of omeprazole, a medication commonly prescribed for heartburn and acid reflux.
  • He explained that prolonged use of omeprazole can reduce the body's ability to absorb essential nutrients such as vitamin B12, magnesium, and calcium.
  • This deficiency may lead to symptoms including tiredness or an increased risk of developing weaker bones.
  • Individuals who have been taking omeprazole for an extended period are advised to consider having their vitamin levels checked.
  • Dr Khan emphasised that patients should never stop their medication suddenly and must always consult their GP or pharmacist with any concerns.
