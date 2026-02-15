Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Olympics committee faces backlash for selling ‘tone-deaf’ t-shirt

Valentine's Day in full swing as Winter Olympic villages run out of 10,000 condoms
  • The International Olympics Committee (IOC) is facing criticism for selling a T-shirt featuring artwork from the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games.
  • The controversial T-shirt, part of the Olympic Heritage Collection, replicates designs from propaganda used by Adolf Hitler's regime.
  • Critics on social media condemned the merchandise as “tone-deaf” and a “shocking sell-out,” arguing it normalizes Nazi propaganda.
  • The 1936 Games are historically known for Hitler's use of the event to promote racial supremacy and antisemitism.
  • The IOC defended the shirt, acknowledging the historical context but emphasizing the sporting achievements, including those of Jesse Owens, during the games.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in