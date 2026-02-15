Olympics committee faces backlash for selling ‘tone-deaf’ t-shirt
- The International Olympics Committee (IOC) is facing criticism for selling a T-shirt featuring artwork from the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games.
- The controversial T-shirt, part of the Olympic Heritage Collection, replicates designs from propaganda used by Adolf Hitler's regime.
- Critics on social media condemned the merchandise as “tone-deaf” and a “shocking sell-out,” arguing it normalizes Nazi propaganda.
- The 1936 Games are historically known for Hitler's use of the event to promote racial supremacy and antisemitism.
- The IOC defended the shirt, acknowledging the historical context but emphasizing the sporting achievements, including those of Jesse Owens, during the games.
