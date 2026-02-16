Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Open-plan offices may be doing more harm than good

The Conversation Original report by Libby (Elizabeth) Sander
New research has found that our brains have to work harder in open-plan spaces than in private offices
New research has found that our brains have to work harder in open-plan spaces than in private offices (Getty)
  • New research indicates that brains work harder in open-plan offices compared to private workspaces, requiring more mental effort to maintain performance.
  • A Spanish university study, using EEG headsets, found increased brain activity linked to complex processing and mental fatigue in open-plan environments.
  • This finding is supported by prior research, including a 2021 study that found open-plan office noise increased physiological stress and negative mood.
  • Experts highlight that the importance of uninterrupted work is often overlooked in workplace design, leading to cognitive strain for employees.
  • To mitigate these issues, organisations are advised to create diverse work zones, utilise acoustic treatments, and install partitions to reduce distractions and enhance productivity.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in