What an obituary tells us about the person who wrote it

The Conversation Original report by Stylianos Syropoulos, David Markowitz, Kyle Fiore Law
  • A study reviewed 38 million American obituaries from 1998 to 2024 to understand how societal values are reflected and shift over time.
  • The values of "tradition" and "benevolence" were most consistently prominent, appearing in over 70 percent of obituaries, contrasting with less frequent mentions of "achievement" and "power".
  • Historical events significantly impacted the language used; post-9/11 saw an increase in terms such as “caring,” “loyal” and “service”.
  • Gender differences were observed, with men's obituaries more often linked to achievement, conformity and power, and women's focusing on benevolence and enjoying life’s pleasures.
  • Obituaries for older adults frequently emphasised "tradition," whereas those for younger adults highlighted values such as the "welfare of all people" and "independence."
