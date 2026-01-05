Experts weigh in on TikTok diet that claims to be ‘natural’ Ozempic
- ‘Oatzempic’ involves blending one to two tablespoons of rolled oats with water, claiming to be a “natural alternative” to the prescription drug Ozempic for easy weight loss and fullness.
- Dietitians confirm that oats contain beta-glucan, a soluble fibre that promotes fullness and aids digestion, but this effect does not equate to meaningful or sustainable weight loss.
- Unlike the prescription medication Ozempic, which powerfully affects appetite and blood glucose hormones, oatzempic is merely a fibre-rich drink and does not function in the same way.
- There are no scientific studies supporting oatzempic for weight loss, with experts stressing that long-term weight management requires balanced nutrition and physical activity, not a standalone drink.
- While generally safe in small amounts, oatzempic can cause digestive issues or nutrient deficiencies if it replaces balanced meals; a more nutritious option would be a balanced smoothie with added protein and vitamins.