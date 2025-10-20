Heritage train offers seven-course lunch for Christmas travellers
- The Northern Belle, a heritage train dubbed "Britain's most luxurious", is set to tour the UK in the lead-up to Christmas, offering a festive travel experience.
- Guests will be welcomed with a red carpet, champagne and canapés, before enjoying a seven-course festive lunch, featuring dishes like turkey ballotine and artisanal cheeses.
- Tickets for the luxury journey start from £395 per person, with upgrade options available for more deluxe champagne and exclusive seating in carriages like "Duart" or "Glamis".
- The Christmas lunch tours begin on 12 December in Norwich and Ipswich, visiting numerous cities across the UK, and conclude on 20 December in Manchester, Huddersfield, and Leeds.
- The experience includes musicians playing festive tunes and an onboard conjurer, with the company also offering "Historic Edinburgh at Christmas" and "Historic York Christmas Markets" services.