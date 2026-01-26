Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Are self-driving robotaxis coming to New York City next?

Waymo car passes Austin school bus with flashing stop lights on
  • A debate is emerging in New York regarding the introduction of self-driving taxis, with state officials showing openness and city officials expressing skepticism.
  • Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to introduce legislation allowing a small fleet of commercial self-driving vehicles to operate outside New York City.
  • New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the New York Taxi Workers Alliance have voiced concerns about potential job losses for taxi drivers.
  • Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal previously introduced legislation to ban self-driving vehicles in New York City without local licensing, which did not pass.
  • Self-driving car company Waymo has expressed interest in expanding its operations in New York, following a testing program under former Mayor Eric Adams that concludes on April 1.
