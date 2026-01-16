Green cars are surging in popularity. Here’s why
- Green-coloured car sales in the UK reached a 21-year high in 2025, with 99,793 new registrations, driven by the increasing demand for electric models.
- This made green the seventh most popular car colour, capturing 4.9 per cent of the market, as electric car buyers aim to highlight their environmental credentials.
- Overall battery electric new car uptake saw a record 473,348 units registered in 2025, marking a 23.9 per cent rise from the previous year.
- Grey remained the UK’s most popular new car colour for the eighth consecutive year, accounting for 27.6 per cent of all new cars registered.
- The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders noted that while monochrome colours remain popular, the surge in green reflects the growing trend of electrified cars.