Global study reveals spirituality is key to fostering human-nature connection
- A study of 57,000 people across 61 nations has explored how cultural, economic, and geographical factors influence people’s attitudes towards nature.
- The research found that the people of Nepal are the most nature-connected, while Britons ranked 55th, indicating one of the lowest levels of connection.
- The strongest indicator for a country's nature connectedness was identified as a high level of "spirituality" among its population.
- Conversely, factors such as a high "ease of doing business" measure, increased urbanisation, higher mean income, and greater internet use were associated with less nature connection.
- Scientists suggest that balancing spiritual evolution with technological development is crucial for countries to address the human-nature disconnect and foster a better relationship with the natural world.