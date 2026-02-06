Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How to get free tickets for some of the UK’s top attractions this spring

Anyone who buys a lottery ticket can get access to sites like the Giant’s Causeway
Anyone who buys a lottery ticket can get access to sites like the Giant’s Causeway (Getty/iStock)
  • Hundreds of National Lottery-funded venues across the UK are offering free entry and discounted tickets as part of National Lottery Open Week.
  • From 7 to 15 March, anyone with a National Lottery ticket, scratch card, or Instant Win Game can access special offers at various attractions.
  • Participating venues include HMS Belfast, Edinburgh Zoo, the Eden Project, properties managed by the National Trust, English Heritage, and Historic Royal Palaces.
  • The initiative also features access to sites like the Giant's Causeway, tours of BBC Studios at Alexandra Palace, and active experiences at sports centres.
  • The event, now in its ninth year, aims to thank players for contributing £32 million weekly to good causes, enabling extraordinary projects across the country.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in