Government anti-obesity measures hit Nando’s soft drinks

  • Nando's customers are now restricted to one glass of Coca-Cola Classic due to new government regulations aimed at tackling obesity.
  • The popular chicken chain previously offered unlimited refills, but now only low- or zero-sugar soft drinks remain bottomless.
  • This change is part of broader government measures, including a ban on 'buy one get one free' offers for unhealthy foods in supermarkets and an upcoming ban on junk food advertising before 9pm.
  • The regulations target sugar-sweetened drinks and high-fat/sugar foods, with the government defining what is classified as unhealthy.
  • These measures address high obesity rates in the UK, where about one in four adults and one in five children aged 10-11 are living with obesity, costing the NHS over £11 billion annually.
