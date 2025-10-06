Government anti-obesity measures hit Nando’s soft drinks
- Nando's customers are now restricted to one glass of Coca-Cola Classic due to new government regulations aimed at tackling obesity.
- The popular chicken chain previously offered unlimited refills, but now only low- or zero-sugar soft drinks remain bottomless.
- This change is part of broader government measures, including a ban on 'buy one get one free' offers for unhealthy foods in supermarkets and an upcoming ban on junk food advertising before 9pm.
- The regulations target sugar-sweetened drinks and high-fat/sugar foods, with the government defining what is classified as unhealthy.
- These measures address high obesity rates in the UK, where about one in four adults and one in five children aged 10-11 are living with obesity, costing the NHS over £11 billion annually.