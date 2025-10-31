The subtle nail signs that may indicate underlying health issues
- Nails can serve as indicators of underlying health issues, with changes in colour, texture, and growth often signalling potential concerns.
- Specific nail changes like pale or blue-tinged nails may suggest circulation problems, while yellowing could indicate fungal infections, and brittle nails might point to nutrient deficiencies or dehydration.
- Experts advise that while most nail alterations are not serious, sudden, widespread, or persistent changes that do not improve over several weeks should prompt a consultation with a doctor.
- Diet, hydration, and stress significantly impact nail health, with biotin (vitamin B7) and adequate water intake being crucial for nail strength and preventing brittleness.
- Maintaining healthy nails involves daily habits such as using cuticle oil, gentle strengtheners, protecting hands with gloves, and moisturising regularly with nourishing hand cream.