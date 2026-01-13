Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why biting your nails is more than just a bad habit

Nail biting is a survival mechanism
Nail biting is a survival mechanism (Getty/iStock)
  • Clinical psychologist Dr Charlie Heriot-Maitland proposes that habits such as nail biting and skin picking are not merely reflexes but survival mechanisms.
  • These behaviours are described as 'small harms' that provide immediate physical focus and tension release, helping individuals cope with overwhelming emotions.
  • Dr Heriot-Maitland's new book, 'Controlled Explosions in Mental Health', categorises these habits as milder forms of self-harm, aiming to foster understanding of more stigmatised issues.
  • The theory suggests the human brain, evolved for survival, prefers the certainty of a controlled, known threat over the unpredictability of an unknown one.
  • Rather than seeking quick solutions, Dr Heriot-Maitland advises understanding the underlying function and fears driving these behaviours to address them effectively.
