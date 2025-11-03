First ever Youth Culture Museum to open its doors next year
- The world's first Museum of Youth Culture is scheduled to open its permanent brick-and-mortar space in London in spring 2026.
- Located at the St Pancras Campus behind Camden High Street, the museum will occupy a 6,500-square-foot site.
- It will feature three galleries displaying a national collection of youth culture, including items such as band t-shirts, rave flyers, and dub sound systems.
- The museum plans to host educational music production workshops, a cafe, a record store, and various talks and community events.
- Founder Jon Swinstead emphasised that the museum aims to be a participatory space, celebrating overlooked stories and highlighting youth culture's role in driving innovation and community.