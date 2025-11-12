3,500 square metre Pixar attraction to open in London
- The world's largest Pixar-themed attraction, the Mundo Pixar Experience, is scheduled to open in Wembley Park, London, on Friday, 13 February 2026.
- The multi-sensory exhibition will span over 3,500 square metres, featuring 14 Pixar universes and more than 25 sculptures, allowing visitors to explore iconic scenes from films such as Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., and Up.
- Visitors can expect detailed set design, ambient music, and “specially-crafted scents”, alongside interactive elements like a 'Pixar Ball Treasure Hunt'.
- This marks the UK debut for the attraction, which has previously welcomed over 3.2 million visitors across Brazil, Mexico, Belgium, and Spain, and will include a new room exclusive to the London stop.
- Ticket prices will start from £18 for children (aged 3-15) and £24 for adults (aged 16 and above), with presale sign-ups currently available.