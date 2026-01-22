Popular children’s Youtuber issues apology after liking antisemitic comment
- Children's YouTuber Ms. Rachel, real name Rachel Griffin Accurso, has issued an apology after accidentally liking an antisemitic comment on Instagram.
- The comment, which read 'Free America from the Jews', was found beneath a post she shared advocating for 'Free Palestine, Free Sudan, Free Congo, Free Iran'.
- Accurso clarified that she had intended to delete the comment and mistakenly hit 'like', expressing her strong opposition to antisemitism and all forms of hate.
- She posted both a written apology and a tearful video explaining the error, stating that she is human and makes mistakes.
- Ms. Rachel is known for her educational children's content and has become a vocal advocate for children suffering in Gaza, previously speaking to The Independent about her motivations.