Popular children’s Youtuber issues apology after liking antisemitic comment

Zohran Mamdani Makes Surprise Appearance With Ms Rachel
  • Children's YouTuber Ms. Rachel, real name Rachel Griffin Accurso, has issued an apology after accidentally liking an antisemitic comment on Instagram.
  • The comment, which read 'Free America from the Jews', was found beneath a post she shared advocating for 'Free Palestine, Free Sudan, Free Congo, Free Iran'.
  • Accurso clarified that she had intended to delete the comment and mistakenly hit 'like', expressing her strong opposition to antisemitism and all forms of hate.
  • She posted both a written apology and a tearful video explaining the error, stating that she is human and makes mistakes.
  • Ms. Rachel is known for her educational children's content and has become a vocal advocate for children suffering in Gaza, previously speaking to The Independent about her motivations.
