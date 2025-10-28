Man denied Mounjaro on NHS loses 13 stone after going private
- Mark Spurr, a 54-year-old security officer from Yorkshire, dramatically transformed his life by losing 13 stone through private Mounjaro injections after being denied NHS treatment.
- His weight loss, which included shedding 18 inches from his waist, reversed his Type 2 diabetes and saved his job, which was at risk due to his inability to fit into a mandatory stab-proof vest.
- The private Mounjaro treatment cost approximately £3,500 over 17 months, but Mr Spurr estimates he saved thousands by no longer spending £25 daily on junk food and takeaways.
- Mr Spurr's transformation is so profound he claims that airline staff no longer recognise him, and he now needs a new passport.
- He is currently fundraising for private surgery to remove two stone of excess skin, which is considered cosmetic and not available via the NHS.