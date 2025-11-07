Why morning exercise feels more challenging
- Exercising in the morning often feels more challenging due to the body's natural circadian rhythm, which influences hormones and core body temperature.
- Most people experience their peak physical performance, including strength and endurance, during the late afternoon and early evening, typically between 4 pm and 7 pm.
- Factors contributing to reduced morning performance include lower core body temperature, higher insulin levels affecting blood sugar, and less efficient nervous system signalling to muscles.
- An individual's sleep chronotype, such as being a 'night owl', can significantly impact their ability to perform well during morning workouts.
- While the body can adapt to morning exercise over several weeks, the overall benefits for general fitness and health remain consistent regardless of the time of day.