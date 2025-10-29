Six myths about the morning-after pill
- The morning-after pill is now available free of charge at nearly 10,000 community pharmacies across the UK, a move hailed as a significant change to sexual health services.
- This initiative aims to widen access and convenience for patients, as the emergency contraception previously cost up to £30 at pharmacies, though it was already free via GPs and sexual health clinics.
- Experts explain that oral emergency contraception, such as Levonorgestrel and Ulipristal Acetate pills, primarily works by delaying ovulation to prevent fertilisation.
- The copper intrauterine device (IUD) is also a highly effective emergency contraception option, working up to 120 hours after unprotected sex and providing ongoing contraception.
- Common misconceptions debunked include that the pill affects fertility, can only be taken once, requires a GP prescription, always causes severe side effects, is equivalent to a termination, or protects against future unprotected sex.