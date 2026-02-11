Molly-Mae teases new baby’s name and gender in pregnancy update
- Molly-Mae Hague has confirmed she knows the gender and name of her second baby but she’s not ready to reveal the details just yet.
- The 26-year-old announced on Thursday, 5 February, via a black-and-white Instagram video that she and partner Tommy Fury are expecting their second child.
- In a YouTube update on Tuesday, 10 February, Hague described her pregnancy as 'legitimately the worst kept secret'.
- She admitted to becoming 'really lazy' in trying to conceal the pregnancy.
- While the couple knows the baby's gender and name, they stated they would not be disclosing this information yet.
