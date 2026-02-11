Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Molly-Mae teases new baby’s name and gender in pregnancy update

Molly Mae gives pregnancy update as she reveals she knows the gender of her baby
  • Molly-Mae Hague has confirmed she knows the gender and name of her second baby but she’s not ready to reveal the details just yet.
  • The 26-year-old announced on Thursday, 5 February, via a black-and-white Instagram video that she and partner Tommy Fury are expecting their second child.
  • In a YouTube update on Tuesday, 10 February, Hague described her pregnancy as 'legitimately the worst kept secret'.
  • She admitted to becoming 'really lazy' in trying to conceal the pregnancy.
  • While the couple knows the baby's gender and name, they stated they would not be disclosing this information yet.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in