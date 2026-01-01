Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Millionaire Raffle players urged to check tickets as winning numbers are announced

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released (file)
Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released (file) (Getty Images)
  • Two lucky Americans woke up as millionaires after winning $1 million in Minnesota’s annual Millionaire Raffle.
  • The Minnesota Lottery has held the raffle each year since 2006. A total of one million tickets went on sale Oct. 21 and sold out in record time, just 14 days.
  • In addition to two $1 million winners, five $100,000 prizes, five $50,000 prizes, five $25,000 prizes, and, new this year, forty $20,000 prizes were also awarded.
  • Winners are urged to check their seven-digit number on the Minnesota Lottery website to see if they won.
  • In Minnesota, prize claims must be submitted within one year of the drawing date, and Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters. Prizes $50,000 and below can be claimed by mail or at a regional office.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in