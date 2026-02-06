Popular candy recalled in 20 states as promo backfires
- Thousands of packages of M&M's are being recalled across 20 US states after a labeling mistake.
- The recall, announced by the Food & Drug Administration, affects over 6,000 units that were repackaged by Beacon Promotions Inc. They were distributed in packaging that was labeled for promotional purposes without advisories that they may contain milk, soy and peanuts.
- The FDA classified this as a Class II recall, meaning consumption could cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences" for allergic individuals.
- Only consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk, soy, or peanuts are affected, as the candies are otherwise safe to eat for those without such conditions.
- Recalled items include specific M&M's Peanut candies with a "Make Your Mark" label (lot code M1823200, best by April 30, 2026) and regular M&M's with various lot codes and best by dates.
