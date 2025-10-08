Store cat who hitched a ride across country reunited with staff
- Beloved calico cat Francine has returned to her Lowe's store home in Richmond, Virginia, after going missing for weeks.
- Francine was discovered at a company distribution centre in Garysburg, North Carolina, having hitched a ride on a truck in September.
- Store employees reviewed surveillance footage showing her entering a truck bound for the distribution centre, prompting a search effort involving animal control and thermal drones.
- After being spotted on camera and subsequently trapped, two Richmond Lowe's employees drove 90 minutes to retrieve Francine on Monday.
- Francine is now back at the store, playing with customers, and her homecoming will be celebrated with a "Francine Fest" and a team party.