Miss Nevada makes history as first woman to walk Miss USA stage without hair

  • Miss Nevada USA titleholder, Mary Sickler, competed in the Miss USA preliminaries without her wig, opting instead for a silver, bejewelled headpiece.
  • Sickler, who has alopecia universalis, made history as the first woman to walk the Miss USA stage without hair, aiming to promote confidence and authenticity.
  • Her decision to embrace her baldness on stage garnered widespread praise from fans on social media, who lauded her iconic performance and beauty.
  • Sickler publicly revealed her alopecia diagnosis in September, having initially struggled with complete hair loss before accepting her condition and returning to pageantry.
  • She will continue to compete in the 2025 Miss USA competition, with the final round scheduled for October 24.
