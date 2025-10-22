Miss Panama’s awkward mix-up during pageant goes viral
- Miss Panama, Isamar Herrera, experienced an awkward moment during the Miss Grand International 2025 final in Bangkok, Thailand.
- She mistakenly walked forward when the host announced Miss Paraguay as a finalist, apparently mishearing her country, Panama, had been called.
- The host corrected the error, and Herrera returned to her spot, later not being named one of the 22 finalists.
- The incident quickly went viral online, with many social media users expressing sympathy for Herrera and suggesting a language barrier may have caused the misunderstanding.
- Miss Philippines, Emma Tiglao, was ultimately crowned the winner of Miss Grand International 2025, achieving a back-to-back victory for her country.