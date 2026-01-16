Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New lottery game will give winners $1m a year – for life

A new lottery game will have its first drawing on 22 February
A new lottery game will have its first drawing on 22 February (Getty Images)
  • A new lottery game, "Millionaire For Life," is scheduled to launch in late February across 30 lottery jurisdictions in the U.S.
  • The game's top prize offers winners $1 million annually for life, with a second prize of $100,000 annually for life.
  • Winners have the option to receive a one-time lump sum payment of $18 million for the grand prize or $2.2 million for the second prize.
  • "Millionaire For Life" will replace the existing Cash4Life and Lucky for Life games, with tickets costing $5 each.
  • Draws will occur daily, with winning numbers announced after 10:00 PM CT, and the first drawings are set for Sunday, 22 February.
