New lottery game will give winners $1m a year – for life
- A new lottery game, "Millionaire For Life," is scheduled to launch in late February across 30 lottery jurisdictions in the U.S.
- The game's top prize offers winners $1 million annually for life, with a second prize of $100,000 annually for life.
- Winners have the option to receive a one-time lump sum payment of $18 million for the grand prize or $2.2 million for the second prize.
- "Millionaire For Life" will replace the existing Cash4Life and Lucky for Life games, with tickets costing $5 each.
- Draws will occur daily, with winning numbers announced after 10:00 PM CT, and the first drawings are set for Sunday, 22 February.