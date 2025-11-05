Millie Bobby Brown explains why she’s keeping baby out of spotlight
- Millie Bobby Brown has spoken publicly for the first time about the baby she and husband Jake Bongiovi adopted in August.
- The Stranger Things star expressed her strong commitment to protecting her daughter's privacy and keeping her out of the spotlight.
- Brown stated she will not share her daughter's name until the child is old enough to decide whether to reveal it herself.
- She described starting a family as an “amazing journey” filled with “endless joy” and praised Bongiovi as an “amazing dad.”
- The couple, who married in May 2024, share parenting duties equally, with Brown noting they are “50-50 on everything.”