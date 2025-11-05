Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Millie Bobby Brown explains why she’s keeping baby out of spotlight

Millie Bobbie Brown reveals Jake Bongiovi's proposal almost ended in disaster
  • Millie Bobby Brown has spoken publicly for the first time about the baby she and husband Jake Bongiovi adopted in August.
  • The Stranger Things star expressed her strong commitment to protecting her daughter's privacy and keeping her out of the spotlight.
  • Brown stated she will not share her daughter's name until the child is old enough to decide whether to reveal it herself.
  • She described starting a family as an “amazing journey” filled with “endless joy” and praised Bongiovi as an “amazing dad.”
  • The couple, who married in May 2024, share parenting duties equally, with Brown noting they are “50-50 on everything.”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in