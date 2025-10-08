Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The four food types to keep your good bacteria happy

(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)
  • Maintaining a healthy gut microbiome is crucial for regulating digestion, warding off chronic diseases, and promoting longevity, by nourishing the trillions of bacteria in the intestines.
  • Fibre-rich foods, such as oatmeal, are vital for gut health, aiding digestion and significantly reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease.
  • Fermented foods like sauerkraut contain beneficial probiotics that protect the intestines from unhealthy species and can help combat inflammation.
  • Berries are considered superfoods, providing essential fibre, vitamins, minerals, and prebiotics that encourage the growth of healthy gut microbes.
  • Sweet potatoes and regular potatoes offer fibre and starch, which acts as an excellent prebiotic, helping beneficial microbes to thrive in the gut.
