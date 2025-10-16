Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Michael J Fox reflects on death amid Parkinson’s battle: ‘I’d like to just not wake up’

Michael J Fox explains why he kept Parkinson's secret for seven years
  • Actor Michael J Fox, 65, has shared candid thoughts on death after living with Parkinson's disease for 35 years.
  • Diagnosed at 29, Fox described the neurodegenerative condition as “mysterious and enigmatic” with no clear timeline of stages.
  • He expressed a desire for a peaceful death, stating he would “like to just not wake up one day” rather than a dramatic end.
  • Fox detailed his current physical challenges, noting he “doesn't walk much anymore” due to the disease's progression.
  • Despite his condition, Fox maintains an active public presence and focuses on finding a cure and developing treatment centers through his foundation.
