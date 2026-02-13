Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Meta plans to roll out controversial software to its glasses

Mark Zuckerberg struggles to answer phone call during 'super intelligence' Meta demonstration
  • Meta is reportedly considering adding a “Name Tag” facial recognition feature to its smart glasses, which would identify people to the wearer.
  • An internal memo seen by The New York Times acknowledged the technology carries 'safety and privacy risks' but also suggested an 'upside' in launching during a period of political turmoil in the US.
  • A Meta spokesperson stated the company is still 'thinking through options' for the technology, despite previously removing facial recognition from Facebook five years ago.
  • The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) warned that facial recognition is 'ripe for abuse' and poses a 'uniquely dire threat to the practical anonymity we all rely on'.
  • This potential feature aims to differentiate Meta's smart glasses, which have sold approximately seven million pairs in the past year, from competitors like OpenAI.
