Here’s what the science says about menstrual masking
- Menstrual masking is a social media beauty trend involving applying menstrual blood to the face, with advocates claiming it offers healing or rejuvenating benefits.
- Despite claims that period blood contains beneficial stem cells and proteins, there is currently no clinical evidence to support its topical use for skincare.
- Scientific research, however, indicates that menstrual fluid plasma shows significant potential for wound healing, and menstrual blood-derived stem cells are promising for medical skin regeneration treatments.
- Experts caution against menstrual masking due to the risk of transferring bacteria, fungi, or sexually transmitted infections from the complex mixture of menstrual fluid, unlike sterile clinical procedures such as 'vampire facials'.
- While some find the practice empowering, dermatological experts advise against menstrual masking, stressing that its biological potential is for controlled medical research rather than unproven DIY beauty routines.