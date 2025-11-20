Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The free pastime that could reduce symptoms of menopause

The Conversation Original report by Jennifer Power
  • A US study found that approximately one in 10 perimenopausal or menopausal women masturbate to alleviate their symptoms.
  • Conducted by the Kinsey Institute, the research surveyed 1,178 women aged 40-65, with 20 per cent of those who masturbated reporting symptom relief.
  • Masturbation was most effective for perimenopausal women in improving sleep difficulties and irritability, and for menopausal women, it helped with vaginal pain, bloating, and painful urination.
  • Experts propose that the relaxation effects of orgasm, endorphin release, and increased blood flow can enhance mood, aid sleep, and reduce pain.
  • Despite being a free and safe option, masturbation for symptom relief faces significant stigma, though many women would consider it if recommended by a doctor.
