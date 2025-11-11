Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hypnosis proven to help reduce menopausal hot flushes

Shirley Ballas opens up about effects of menopause
  • New research suggests that listening to hypnosis techniques can significantly reduce the severity and frequency of hot flushes experienced by menopausal women.
  • A study published in Jama Network Open by researchers from Baylor University in Texas found that 20 minutes of daily recorded hypnosis, involving visualising cool scenarios, effectively lessened symptoms.
  • The randomised controlled trial involved 250 postmenopausal women, with one group listening to genuine hypnosis and a control group listening to white noise over six weeks.
  • Women in the genuine hypnosis group experienced a 53.4 per cent reduction in hot flush scores, compared to a 40.9 per cent reduction in the control group.
  • The study concluded that self-administered clinical hypnosis is a safe and effective intervention, significantly improving participants' quality of life by reducing hot flush frequency and severity by more than half.
